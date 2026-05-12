ITV renews hit quiz The 1% Club for a further three years, adds specials

ITV has struck a three-year deal with BBC Studios-owned producer Magnum Media for quiz format The 1% Club.

The deal will result in further seasons and specials of The 1% Club over the next three years, alongside the return of The 1% Club Rollover later this year and The 1% Club Kids Special, due to air later this month.

The broadcaster said the show regularly exceeds five million viewers an episode and, since launching three years ago, has been streamed over 60 million times and reached over 43 million viewers.

Airing in a Saturday night slot and hosted by comedian Lee Mack, The 1% Club has won a host of awards, including a Rose d’Or for best entertainment show.

Meanwhile, the format, distributed by BBC Studios, is one of the bestselling original British entertainment formats of recent years and is now available in 15 territories.

The series was commissioned for ITV by director of factual entertainment Sue Murphy. The executive producers and creators of The 1% Club are Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach.

Murphy said: “The show has become a huge hit with viewers of all ages. With Lee at the helm as always, we can’t wait to bring more series and specials to the viewers. It’s a brilliant entertainment show with a unique format that viewers love to play along with at home, and its broad appeal makes it a hugely valuable part of our slate on ITV.”