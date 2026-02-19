Please wait...
Sweden’s SVT and Italy’s Mediaset join The 1% Club

The 1% Club has been sold into 15 territories

NEWS BRIEF: Swedish pubcaster SVT and Italy’s Mediaset have licensed UK quiz format The 1% Club for local adaptation.

Originally created by Andy Auerbach and Dean Nabarro at Magnum Media in 2022, The 1% Club, which airs on ITV in the UK, is now available in 15 territories. BBC Studios Sweden Productions is adapting the format for SVT, while Blu Yazmine is producing it for Mediaset. BBC Studios distributes.

