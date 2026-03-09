Please wait...
ITV nails down New Zealand funeral parlour comedy Good Grief for streaming

Good Grief stars sisters Eve and Grace Palmer

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has acquired New Zealand-produced dark comedy Good Grief for its streaming service ITVX.

Co-created by and starring real-life sisters Eve and Grace Palmer, Good Grief is an irreverent take on the ‘death-care’ industry.

Set in a small Kiwi town, the series follows millennial sisters who unexpectedly inherit their grandfather’s funeral parlour.

Produced by Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Productions (The Legend of Baron To’a), the acquisition includes seasons one and two.

Good Grief was acquired from AMC Networks and Dynamic Television and will be available to stream for free on ITVX from April 9.

Clive Whittingham 09-03-2026 ©C21Media
