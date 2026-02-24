ITV and Disney expand strategic relationship with exclusive primetime linear agreement

UK commercial broadcaster ITV is expanding its content sharing agreement with Disney to include linear broadcasts.

The two companies paired last summer to share content between their Disney+ and ITVX streaming services.

Now they plan to expand the arrangement with two Hulu Original series from Disney+ airing on ITV1 in exclusive primetime linear slots.

The first title, The Stolen Girl, will premiere on ITV1 tomorrow. The psychological drama, produced by Quay Street Productions with Brightstar, made its debut on Disney+ in April 2025 and will now receive its free-to-air premiere in the UK.

Later this year The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will also air on ITV1. The drama explores the real-life case that captivated global audiences, examining themes of media scrutiny, justice and public perception.

Both titles will be broadcast under the brand Disney+ presents a Hulu Original.

Karl Holmes, general manager Disney+ EMEA, said: “This marks an exciting next step in our collaboration with ITV. We’re thrilled that two of our most compelling original series will air on ITV’s powerful primetime platform, introducing millions more viewers to Hulu Originals on Disney+.”

Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV said: “We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with Disney. Bringing these premium original series into our primetime linear schedule is fantastic for ITV audiences. This extension perfectly complements our existing relationship and showcases the strength of the content-sharing model we established last summer.”