Fremantle music gameshow format Hitster lands in Canada, Germany and Netherlands

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: RTL in Germany, French-speaking Canada’s Quebecor Content and RTL4 in the Netherlands have all commissioned local-language adaptations of music gameshow Hitster.

The show, which is based on a music trivia board game from Jumbo Group, sees teams battle to build a timeline of iconic music tracks.

Fremantle Netherlands and Amsterdam- and Antwerp-based producer NewBe led the creative development of the format together with Jumbo Group, with Fremantle holding international production and distribution rights.

The latest greenlit versions are being produced by Fremantle label Blue Circle and NewBe in the Netherlands and UFA in Germany, while Attraction and Productions Déferlantes will produce two seasons in collaboration with Quebecor Content.

Fremantle is shopping the format to buyers at this week’s London TV Screenings.