Please wait...
Please wait...

France TV renews Oggy for landmark S9

Oggy & the Cockroaches S9

NEWS BRIEF: France Télévisions has renewed Xilam Animation’s long-running animated series Oggy & the Cockroaches for a ninth season (78×7′) as the franchise prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2028.

One of the most successful French animated series ever, it was created by Jean Yves Raimbaud in 1997 and driven by author and director Olivier Jean Marie for over 20 years. The ninth season will be directed by Julien Daubas and Lucas Pinatel.

C21 reporter 11-03-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

YouTube execs reject idea platform should fund high-quality children's content
Talpa Studios hires RTL Nederland's Sturkenboom as MD of global IP, strategy and operations
Warning of 'race to the bottom' as social media fuels extreme vertical stories
Council of Europe makes $2.4m available for independent series coproductions
Cake takes minority stake in marketing agency KidsKnowBest

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE