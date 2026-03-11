France TV renews Oggy for landmark S9

NEWS BRIEF: France Télévisions has renewed Xilam Animation’s long-running animated series Oggy & the Cockroaches for a ninth season (78×7′) as the franchise prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2028.

One of the most successful French animated series ever, it was created by Jean Yves Raimbaud in 1997 and driven by author and director Olivier Jean Marie for over 20 years. The ninth season will be directed by Julien Daubas and Lucas Pinatel.