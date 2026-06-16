Finnish deal marks first international adaptation of Fear Factor: House of Fear

Finland’s Nelonen Media and its streamer Ruutu have commissioned the first international adaptation of Fear Factor: House of Fear from Banijay Finland, 17 years since the original format last aired on Finnish screens.

Previously broadcast in Finland as Pelkokerroin, the series last aired in 2009. The new version takes its lead from Endemol Shine North America’s Fear Factor: House of Fear, which has been confirmed for a second season on Fox following a run as the number one new unscripted series of the season, according to Banijay.

The Finnish adaptation introduces a social experiment element alongside the format’s established physical challenges, with contestants living together under one roof and navigating shifting alliances, mind games and social pressure as well as traditional fear-based stunts. The last contestant standing wins a prize of €20,000.

Tatu Ferchen, CEO of Banijay Finland, said: “After 17 years, Pelkokerroin is back in a way that feels nostalgic, while completely new. Introducing a stronger social and psychological dimension inspired by the US version, we are elevating the stakes and competition, making it highly unpredictable and immersive, and ultimately, more relevant for today’s audiences.”

Lucas Green, chief content officer, operations at Banijay Entertainment, added: “Fear Factor has always been about pushing boundaries, and its latest evolution proves it remains as compelling as ever. The success of the US version, alongside reboots in markets like Denmark, highlights how strategic reality continues to resonate when paired with spectacular challenges and social gameplay.”

The Finland commission adds to growing international momentum around the format, which has now been adapted in 32 territories. Elsewhere, Fear Factor is returning to India after a year off-air, and a celebrity version is set to launch on Crave TV in French Canada.

Banijay Finland’s slate includes primetime entertainment titles such as Temptation Island, Survivor, The Summit and SAS: Who Dares Wins, alongside scripted productions including Murder in Hanko and Supporting Actor. The company has also moved into shortform content with the mockumentary Survival Sisters for YLE.