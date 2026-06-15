CBC creates two new documentary funds targeting copros and creators

BANFF: Canadian public broadcaster CBC is launching two new funds as part of its C$7m (US$5m) injection into documentaries.

The CBC Co-Production Fund is designed to give established filmmakers new financing for “ambitious and strategic partnerships” in the international marketplace.

Projects backed through the fund will be produced for CBC’s long-running doc strand The Passionate Eye, which has a mandate to spark curiosity, provide insight and ignite conversation

The CBC Creator Catalyst Fund, meanwhile, will support projects from emerging creators across the country, with the goal of helping to advance the careers of on-the-rise documentarians and creating more opportunities for them to work with the CBC.

The announcement was made from the Banff World Media Festival, which kicked off on Sunday. Sally Catto, CBC’s general manager of entertainment, factual and sports, and recently installed executive VP Doug Smith are set to discuss the pubcaster’s new programming vision at a panel later today.

In addition to the two new funds, the CBC also revealed it will lend increased financial support to the CBC Local Production Development Fund. The new money will expand the number of projects funded through the CBC’s Absolutely Canadian doc strand, which is focused on diverse local stories from across the country.

These new investments are part of the CBC’s increased investment in documentaries, announced last month. At the same time, the CBC revealed it is to close Documentary Channel, its doc-focused linear network, while launching a free, ad-supported streaming television channel dedicated to doc programming on September 1.