UK government announces blanket social media ban for under-16s, including YouTube

The UK’s Labour government has followed Australia’s lead by unveiling a ban on social media use for under-16s.

Prime minister Keir Starmer unveiled plans this morning to ban teenagers from Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, with legislation to be passed before Christmas and come into effect by spring 2027.

Starmer said the tech giants had “had their chance” to act on child protection and had “failed,” so he was taking the decision out of their hands.

A statement on the government website said the plans would largely mirror a similar ban recently brought in by Australia.

That means “user-to-user platforms” whose purpose is to enable social interaction and that allow users to post material, alongside algorithms, will be banned from offering their services to under-16s. Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will be exempt.

The UK legislation will go further than the Australian rules, with restrictions on functions such as livestreaming and stranger communication with children for under-16s. These measures will apply to a wider range of online services, including gaming sites.

Restrictions on these functions will also be switched on by default for 16- and 17-year-olds to prevent a cliff-edge at 16, the government said. It will also look in more detail at overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s, with further details to be set out in July.

Starmer said: “Parents want to keep their kids safe and happy, but the online world has made that harder than ever. I’ve heard first-hand from families crying out for change and we will do right by them. That’s why we’re going further than any country in the world by banning social media for under-16s and putting wider protections in place to give kids their childhood back.

“This is a line in the sand. Tech giants had their chance and failed, but we’re stepping in to protect children, back parents and set a new normal for future generations.”

The PM went further at a press conference this morning, saying social media was “designed to be addictive” and “made children unhappy,” preventing them from doing homework, reading, playing with friends and going to bed at the right time. “I feel for this generation,” he told journalists.

A spokesman for UK media regulator Ofcom said: “So far, Ofcom has driven some of the strongest changes of any online safety regulation in the world, from widespread age checks to grooming protections for children. But the industry needs to go much further to make people safe. The government has entrusted us to build on this progress with new measures to protect children, and we’re ready to work closely with them as the detailed regulations take shape.”