Please wait...
Please wait...

M6, BBC take second trips to Destination X

Destination X first aired on VTM

NEWS BRIEF: Belgian adventure reality format Destination X has been recommissioned by both M6 in France and the BBC in the UK, coming soon after new local adaptations were greenlit in Ukraine (Sweet TV) and Hungary (TV2).

The forthcoming M6 series will be produced by ITV Studios France in collaboration with international line producer X-Line. Similarly, in the UK, ITV Studios-owned producer Twofour has recently released the casting call for the second season on the BBC. The news follows recommissions for the format by NBC in the US and RTL in the Netherlands. Be-Entertainment distributes the format, which was created and originally produced by Geronimo for VTM in Belgium.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 15-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

NPO strikes first collaboration with Disney+ on reality competition series Wolven
TikTok thriller Screen Time marks 'turning point' for microdramas, Seriencamp told
Jeff Shell settles $150m legal spat that cost him his job as Paramount president
Netflix to reach 400 million subs by 2031 as global dominance continues – Omdia
Acclaimed Content, Strong Watch to develop formats for BBC YouTube channel

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE