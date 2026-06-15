M6, BBC take second trips to Destination X

NEWS BRIEF: Belgian adventure reality format Destination X has been recommissioned by both M6 in France and the BBC in the UK, coming soon after new local adaptations were greenlit in Ukraine (Sweet TV) and Hungary (TV2).

The forthcoming M6 series will be produced by ITV Studios France in collaboration with international line producer X-Line. Similarly, in the UK, ITV Studios-owned producer Twofour has recently released the casting call for the second season on the BBC. The news follows recommissions for the format by NBC in the US and RTL in the Netherlands. Be-Entertainment distributes the format, which was created and originally produced by Geronimo for VTM in Belgium.