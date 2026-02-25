Ex-Hartbeat president Bryan Smiley sets up Gen Z-focused outfit Hard Carry Media

Bryan Smiley, the former president and chief content officer at US comedian and actor Kevin Hart’s production outfit Hartbeat, has launched a new media company focused on Gen Z men.

Hard Carry Media, based out of Los Angeles, is backed by gaming-focused entertainment company Hard Carry Gaming. Smiley will serve as CEO of the new entity.

The company said it plans to create and acquire a roster of brands “for every stage of Gen Z male life,” across sports, entertainment, comedy and lifestyle. Males in the Gen Z cohort (roughly 14 to 29 years of age) are currently underserved in terms of the breadth of content they are offered, according to the company.

Hard Carry Media’s operations will span development, sales, in-house production and audience analytics, with Smiley leading the team.

The launch of the company will also see Full Squad, a popular YouTube channel aimed at Gen Z males that is owned by Hard Carry Gaming, move under the Hard Carry Media banner. The company said it plans to engage with both established and emerging creators to launch new formats and franchises digitally before taking them to SVoD, audio and free ad-supported streaming television.

Full Squad, which follows a group of four friends as they take part in challenges, generates more than 260 million views a month, according to Hard Carry.

“We see a real gap between how Gen Z men live and the breadth of content that is made for them,” said Smiley.

“With Hard Carry Media, we’re building the next wave of brands and IP for this audience with content that feels fun, authentic and community-driven. Our vision is to grow our digital-first brands into streaming, audio, live events and products so they meet Gen Z men wherever they are.”

Hard Carry Media chairman Andy Miller added: “It is a thrill to spin out Full Squad into Hard Carry Media behind Bryan’s leadership. Full Squad has been pumping out billions of views a year to our loyal fans, and with Bryan and a new round of capital, the time feels right to expand content properties across topics that are important to the Gen Z male audience.”