Please wait...
Please wait...

Doc network True Crime adds nightly block of originals

Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence

NEWS BRIEF: UK crime documentary network True Crime, a joint venture between AMC Networks International and Paramount, is expanding its original content library with a curated block of British docs airing every night from 19.00.

UK Crime Files will launch on the network on April 6. Separately, the channel has renewed original series Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence for a third season, also premiering on April 6, and Killers: Caught on Camera for a fourth season, from April 21. Both series will be available on streamer WATCH FREE UK following their linear broadcast.

C21 reporter 06-03-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Banijay, All3Media mega-merger confirmed, Bassetti to lead new Banijay-branded group
Industry reacts as 'seismic' Banijay, All3Media mega-merger ushers in 'new era' of consolidation
Distribution exec Holly Cowdery to exit BossaNova as London outfit restructures sales team
Whisper Group returns to private ownership as Sony Pictures TV sheds 30% stake
Paris studio TeamTO launches anime-inspired production division TeamTOKO Animation

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE