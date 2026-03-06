Doc network True Crime adds nightly block of originals

NEWS BRIEF: UK crime documentary network True Crime, a joint venture between AMC Networks International and Paramount, is expanding its original content library with a curated block of British docs airing every night from 19.00.

UK Crime Files will launch on the network on April 6. Separately, the channel has renewed original series Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence for a third season, also premiering on April 6, and Killers: Caught on Camera for a fourth season, from April 21. Both series will be available on streamer WATCH FREE UK following their linear broadcast.