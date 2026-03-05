Distribution exec Holly Cowdery to exit BossaNova as London outfit restructures sales team

Holly Cowdery is to leave her role as head of sales at UK content creation, funding and distribution company BossaNova Media this month after a three-and-a-half-year tenure with the London-based outfit.

She oversaw sales for the US, Canada, Latin America, UK, France and Italy, having joined BossaNova in 2022.

Since then, Cowdery has been involved in factual projects such as Secret of the Lost Grail, Ancient Autopsy, Gold Wars Downunder, and Days that Shocked the World.

BossaNova’s sales team is currently undergoing a restructure with two sales manager roles to be created.

Both roles will report into Tatiana Grinkevich, who remains in her position of head of sales for Germany, the Nordics, Benelux, Iberia and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

CEO and founder Paul Heaney will continue to lead UK, US and Australia sales with support from a newly created sales assistant post, soon to be announced. The remaining territories will be reallocated between the rest of the team.

Heaney said: “Holly has been a vital member of the team, and her achievements have been central to our success.

“The decision now to switch to a more traditional sales structure is a natural evolution given BossaNova’s maturing over the past five years, the size of the catalogue we’re now seeking to maximise and the fragmenting of platforms and channels to sell to.

“With an increased headcount, we want to leave as little potential revenue ‘on the table’ as possible. This is the plan to achieve that.”

In other company news, BossaNova has revealed recent sales deals, with National Geographic in the US acquiring historical docuseries Ancient Autopsy (4×60′, Yeti Television for Channel 4).

Meanwhile, UKTV, SevenOne in Germany, RTL Netherlands and Play Belgium have all picked up the seventh season of Borderforce USA (Stampede Production); while Talpa in the Netherlands and DPG in Belgium have licensed the second season of Airport Security: USA, also made by Stampede.