Disney+ greenlights A24 UK comedy-drama series DAD from Clem Garritty

Disney+ has greenlit a comedy-drama series from Dreaming Whilst Black prodco A24 UK, which it is branding as a Hulu original.

Created and written by Clem Garritty (The Rachel Incident, Life is Strange), DAD (6×50’) follows three grown-up siblings whose lives are irreversibly changed when their father is accused of a historic murder committed during their childhood.

DAD was commissioned by Angela Jain, head of content at Disney+ EMEA, and Lee Mason, VP of scripted at Disney+ EMEA. A24 UK is also the prodco behind BBC sitcom Such Brave Girls.

Mason said: “DAD is a bold, brilliantly original series that takes a dark and emotionally complex premise and turns it into something deeply compassionate, surprising and sharply funny.

“At its heart, this is a story about family, identity and the unsettling question of how well we can ever really know the people who shape us. We are excited to work with Clem and the brilliant team at A24 to bring this unique story to Disney+ audiences.”