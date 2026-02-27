Please wait...
Disney+ goes bananas for nature feature Orangutan

Disney+ will premiere natural history feature documentary Orangutan on Earth Day, April 22

NEWS BRIEF: Streamer Disney+ is to premiere natural history feature documentary Orangutan on Earth Day, April 22, narrated by actor Josh Gad (Frozen).

Produced by California-based studio Disneynature, the factual title takes viewers high in the treetops of a rainforest canopy in Southeast Asia, where a mysterious community of orangutans filled with playful personalities lives. Orangutan is directed by Mark Linfield and features original music by Nitin Sawhney.

C21 reporter 27-02-2026 ©C21Media
