Disney Accelerator backs microdrama platform DramaBox and AI outfit Animaj

Chinese vertical microdrama platform DramaBox and French AI animation company Animaj are among four firms selected by The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) to join its business development programme.

Participating companies in the Disney Accelerator scheme receive an undisclosed amount of investment capital, as well as mentorship from Disney’s senior leadership and the opportunity to explore collaborations with leaders across TWDC.

DramaBox and Animaj have been selected for the initiative alongside Haddy, an AI-powered industrial 3D printing factory for large-scale objects, and Liminal Space, which develops holographic 3D LED display technology for immersive entertainment experiences

DramaBox, developed by Beijing Dianzhong Technology, offers content in a mobile-first format and is one of the platforms capitalising on demand for microdramas, with shows such as Baby Bump to Billionaire Wife and Surprise Baby Daddy Is the CEO.

Animaj, meanwhile, said it has been selected due to its innovative AI-driven production pipeline and digital-first approach to building global children’s and family franchises.

Animaj, whose flagship IP is preschool brand Pocoyo, which it acquired from Spain’s Zinkia Entertainment in 2023, is using an AI-driven, digital-first approach to children’s content and has been launching its own AI tools that aim to speed up animation production.

The Paris- and London-based animation studio was co-founded by former YouTube Kids exec Gregory Dray in 2022 and recently received US$85m investment in a funding round led by New York-based investment firm HarbourView Equity Partners and French national investment fund Bpifrance.

Now in its 11th year, Disney Accelerator sees the Mouse House support the growth new companies that it believes are shaping the future of media and entertainment.

Since 2014, more than 60 global companies have come through Disney Accelerator, including Epic Games, Eleven Labs, Kahoot!, Attentive, StatusPro and AudioShake.

“From thousands vetted, the Disney Accelerator is thrilled to welcome these four companies, who are already proving themselves to be leaders in their respective verticals,” said Bonnie Rosen, general manager of Disney Accelerator.

“We look forward to seeing how they work alongside our executives to create groundbreaking entertainment experiences for Disney fans.”

Sixte de Vauplane, co-founder and CEO at Animaj, said: “Disney has always stood at the intersection of imagination and technology – a place we know well. We believe AI and creativity can work hand in hand to rethink how children’s brands are built, distributed and experienced in a digital-native world.”