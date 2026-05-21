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Channel 4 embarks on more Narrow Escapes

Narrow Escapes

NEWS BRIEF: Channel 4 has renewed its canal boat travelogue series Narrow Escapes for a third season continuing to explore the UK’s waterways, including a first visit to Scotland.

The new 20-part season will premiere on June 1, airing weekdays at 16.00. It is produced by Bowled Over Media with Motion Content and was commissioned for Channel 4 by senior commissioning editor Jayne Stanger and Jo Street, director of commissioning for nations and regions and head of lifestyle.

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C21 reporter 21-05-2026 ©C21Media
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