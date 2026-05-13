Bertelsmann’s Alexander von Torklus to succeed Björn Bauer as CFO at RTL Group

Alexander von Torklus, executive VP of corporate controlling and strategy at German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, will succeed Björn Bauer as chief financial officer (CFO) of RTL Group in July.

Von Torklus, is also expected to become an executive director upon his appointment as CFO at Bertelsmann-owned RTL Group, having been on its board since 2023.

Bauer has served as CFO of RTL Group since September 2019 and will take up the same role at sister company BMG, which is merging with fellow music firm Concord.

The appointment comes as long-time Warner Bros Discovery executive Clément Schwebig succeeds Thomas Rabe as CEO of the Cologne-based company from today.