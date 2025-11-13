WBD alum Clément Schwebig to take over from Thomas Rabe as RTL CEO

Germany’s RTL Group has restructured its leadership team with long-time Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) executive Clément Schwebig to succeed Thomas Rabe as CEO of the Cologne-based company next May.

Schwebig is currently WBD’s president and MD for Western Europe and Africa, having held four different roles at WBD over a 12-year tenure.

He began his career in the media industry at RTL Group, where he spent over a decade managing TV operations across Europe. In 2013, Schwebig joined Time Warner/Turner in Hong Kong, where he served in several senior positions including head of business development and digital for Asia, general manager for China and chief financial officer for Asia Pacific.

Following the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery, Schwebig was appointed president and MD of WBD in Asia, encompassing India, South East Asia and Korea, based in Singapore.

In his current role at WBD, he oversees a regional portfolio across brands such as Warner Bros, HBO, Discovery and Eurosport, covering TV networks, streaming service HBO Max, local scripted and unscripted content production and Warner Bros Studio activities.

As well as assuming the top job at RT, Schwebig is also expected to join the group’s board of directors as executive director.

Rabe said: “Clément Schwebig is deeply familiar with the global TV industry and with RTL Group. We worked together over many years and I greatly value his expertise, leadership style and international network.

“Together with our chief financial officer Björn Bauer and the CEOs of our business units, he will lead RTL Group with a team of first-class managers to further expand the company, in particular in the areas of streaming and content production.”

The leadership reshuffle will also see Elmar Heggen step down, at his own request, from his roles as RTL’s deputy CEO and chief operating officer by the end of the year. He will continue to serve on the board of directors as a non-executive director.

Martin Taylor, chairman of RTL Group’s board of directors, said: “Elmar Heggen’s exceptional business acumen and negotiation skills have allowed him to play a pivotal role in shaping the group’s strategy and development.

“I would like to thank Elmar for our close collaboration over many years, and for his support in facilitating the upcoming leadership transition.”

Heggen said: “I would like to sincerely thank the board and the shareholders of RTL Group for their enduring trust and support. Over more than 25 years, I was fortunate to enjoy exceptional entrepreneurial freedom.

“I am also deeply grateful for the close and trustful collaboration with the management teams across the group. This has made working for RTL not just a role, but a true privilege.”