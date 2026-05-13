Belgium’s VTM smitten by dating format Ready to Love Again

NEWS BRIEF: Belgian commercial broadcaster VTM has launched reality dating format Ready to Love Again on streamer VTMGO+ and revealed a linear broadcast will follow soon.

Created and produced by Roses Are Blue (The Way Out) and locally titled Heel mijn Hart, it is distributed globally by Belgian sales house Be-Entertainment. The format sees five single participants, who have all lost the great loves of their lives, check into a stunning retreat and go on an emotional journey to see if they are ready to find romance once again.