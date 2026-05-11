Wordle comes to TV with NBC gameshow exec produced by Jimmy Fallon

US broadcast network NBC has greenlit a new gameshow based on online word game Wordle, with Jimmy Fallon attached as an exec producer.

Savannah Guthrie is down to host the new series, which is being produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog and Wordle owner The New York Times.

Originally launched in 2021 and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, Wordle engages millions of daily players worldwide.

The primetime gameshow format will challenge players to solve five-letter word puzzles in a battle of speed and fun.

Fallon said: “Savannah has that rare combination of intelligence, charm and warmth that makes everyone feel instantly welcome. And she obviously knows how to host a show.”

Sharon Vuong, exec VP of unscripted programming at NBC, added: “Wordle is one of the most successful and culturally resonant games of the past decade. This series is a natural extension of NBC’s legacy in the gameshow space.”

Casting for the debut season is currently open. Production on the show is set to begin later this year and is slated to premiere in 2027.

Fallon and Jim Juvonen serve as executive producers for Electric Hot Dog, with Caitlin Roper and Jonathan Knight exec producing for The New York Times. Wes Kauble will also exec produce and serve as showrunner.

The format will be licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.