Oasis reunion tour doc from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight set for Disney+

Disney+ will launch a documentary about British rock band Oasis, created by BAFTA- and Oscar-nominated writer, producer and director Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), later this year.

Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Shut Up & Play the Hits, Meet Me in the Bathroom), the as-yet-untitled film will first arrive in IMAX theatres and cinemas worldwide on September 11 before being made available to stream globally on Disney+ later in the year.

The feature documentary charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour Oasis Live ’25, one of the most anticipated musical comebacks of our time.

Featuring rehearsal, backstage and onstage footage as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years, it is a Magna Studios production, presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK.

The producers are Sam Bridger (Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now) and Guy Heeley (Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man).

The executive producers include Kate Shepherd, Marisa Clifford, Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Isabel Davis and Tim O’Shea, with Oscar-winning sound mixers James Mather (Top Gun: Maverick) and Tarn Willers (The Zone of Interest), along with cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos (Belfast), leading the creative technical team.

Knight said: “I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people.

“I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as importantly, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever. It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and, in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”

“Opportunities like this are incredibly rare,” said Eric Schrier, president of direct-to-consumer international originals, strategic programming and emerging media at Disney+. “The film is an intimate story of reconciliation, the power of music, and Oasis, one of the most successful and influential acts of all time. It’s a privilege to bring this extraordinary film to the big screen and to Disney+ subscribers around the world.”