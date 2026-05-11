Netflix’s Adolescence makes history at Baftas by adding four awards to its haul

Netflix drama Adolescence completed its all-conquering awards run by making history at the Bafta TV Awards last night by becoming the first series to win four awards at the ceremony.

Since its debut on the streamer in March 2025, the series about a young boy accused of murder has triumphed at the Emmys, Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, National Television Awards, Royal Television Society Awards and SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards.

At the Baftas, held at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank, 16-year-old star Owen Cooper was named best Supporting Actor, Christine Tremarco was named best Supporting Actress, Stephen Graham won Leading Actor and the series won Limited Drama.

A fortnight earlier, Adolescence had won gongs for Director: Fiction (Philip Barantini) and Sound: Fiction at the Bafta TV Craft Awards.

Elsewhere, BBC reality series The Celebrity Traitors won two awards for its debut season, as filming is underway in Scotland on its upcoming second run. The series won the reality category, and also picked up the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, the only prize voted for by the UK public, for the moment when comedian Alan Carr won the series.

Prime Video comedy Last One Laughing also took home two awards, for Entertainment and for Entertainment Performance, which recognised S1 winner Bob Mortimer.

In the other acting categories, Narges Rashidi won best Leading Actress for her portrayal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in BBC factual drama Prisoner 951; Steve Coogan was named best Actor in a Comedy for playing the iconic character in BBC series How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge); and Katherine Parkinson took home the Actress in a Comedy prize for the BBC’s Here We Go.

ITV’s drama Code of Silence, a crime thriller with a deaf protagonist played by Rose Ayling-Ellis, collected the Drama Series prize, and the BBC’s EastEnders won the Soap category for the second year running.

Fellow BBC series Amandaland, a spin-off from Motherland, won in the Scripted Comedy category, and the BBC’s Scam Interceptors won Daytime. VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember won Live Event and UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 won Sports Coverage (both BBC); Go Back to Where You Came From took Factual Entertainment and See No Evil won Factual Series (both Channel 4); and Netflix’s Grenfell: Uncovered won Single Documentary.

Specialist Factual was won by BBC documentary Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz, while Channel 4 completed a news double: the News Coverage award went to Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War (Channel 4 News) and Gaza: Doctors Under Attack won Current Affairs (Channel 4).

Short Form was won by Hustle & Run and the Bafta for International went to Apple TV’s The Studio. Children’s: Scripted was won by Crongton and World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates) won Children’s: Non-Scripted.

The Television Special Award was presented to consumer rights champion Martin Lewis in recognition of his TV work and lasting positive impact on British audiences.

The Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by Bafta upon an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television, was presented to broadcaster Dame Mary Berry for a career spanning six decades, including as host on The Great British Bake Off for seven seasons.