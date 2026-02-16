Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze strikes Fremantle agreement for branded, digital and TV content

European production group Fremantle is teaming up with Premier League footballer Eberechi Eze and his newly launched creative agency Flowstate to develop and produce entertainment, factual and brand-funded content across TV, digital and streaming platforms.

Fremantle and Flowstate plan to develop a slate of brand-funded campaigns and scripted and unscripted content, combining creativity, talent and commercial ambition, according to the two companies.

Eze, who plays for north London club Arsenal, previously launched The Eze Foundation, which works with schools across the UK to provide mentoring, internships and creative opportunities for young people. He has now set up Flowstate to extend that work through its own productions, offering behind-the-camera opportunities and hands-on experience across its slate.

Amelia Brown, CEO of Fremantle UK, said: “Ebere and the team at Flowstate represent a bold new voice in creativity and entrepreneurship. This partnership reflects Fremantle UK’s ambition to collaborate with exceptional talent in new and exciting ways – bringing together storytelling, originality and creative innovation to deliver standout content. We’re incredibly excited about what’s to come.”

Eze added: “Flowstate is about pushing creative boundaries and telling stories that inspire. Partnering with Fremantle UK allows us to realise that vision at scale – developing content that captures ambition and creativity. Whether in sport, music, fashion or wider culture, I want to create stories that connects with audiences everywhere.

“That ambition aligns with the work of The Eze Foundation, which supports young people through mentoring and creative development, and through Flowstate and Fremantle, I hope we can offer many meaningful experiences across our productions.”

Fremantle International will handle all global distribution of content developed through the venture.