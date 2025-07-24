APC Kids becomes Madgic Distribution following Madgic takeover

APC Kids, the distribution business that was recently bought by French media group Madgic from APC Studios, is rebranding as Madgic Distribution.

Madgic, headed by Jean-Michel Spiner, took control of the children’s distribution company, which also owns animation studio, Zephyr Animation, in May.

Lionel Marty, CEO of APC Kids, held onto the rest of the company’s shares and is now CEO of Madgic Distribution and Zephyr Animation. David Sauerwein continues as producer at the latter, which he co-founded.

Formed in 2022, the Madgic group also includes the 2 Minutes animation studios located in Paris, Angoulême, Saint Denis La Réunion and Nanjing in China and Label Anim (The Scarlet Rose, Zak Jinks).

Madgic Distribution’s catalogue now consists of over 1,800 episodes and 50 series, including Jade Armor, Angelo Rules, Isadora Moon, Emerald, Hawa & Adam, High Hoops and Walter’s Christmas.

Marty said: “Now that we have seamlessly integrated into the Madgic group, we felt it was time to rebrand as Madgic Distribution.

“It is business as usual and we will be heading to Le Rendez-Vous in Le Havre and Mipcom in Cannes over the next few months with a robust slate for kids of all ages.

“We will continue to work with international producers to help develop, finance, coproduce and distribute their content.”