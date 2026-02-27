Please wait...
Please wait...

5 unveils Stonehenge: Secrets of the New Stone

Stonehenge: Secrets of the New Stone will air on 5

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned broadcaster 5 in the UK has commissioned a one-off doc about Stonehenge from All3Media’s Lion Television.

Fronted by actor Jason Watkins and historian Tracy Borman, Stonehenge: Secrets of the New Stone (1×60’) investigates the altar stone – a six-tonne slab at the heart of Stonehenge – the only stone whose origins are still unknown. The doc airs on 5 next week and will be available internationally under the title Stonehenge: The Final Mystery Revealed. All3Media International is distributing.

C21 reporter 27-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Fremantle music gameshow format Hitster lands in Canada, Germany and Netherlands
Demand for US content wanes as buyers shun 'woke' programming, claims Keshet's Kelly Wright
Ted Sarandos questions broadcasters 'feeding' YouTube for 'pennies on the dollar'
TV Nova commissions Czech adaptation of BBC scripted comedy format Ghosts
ITV Studios launches global brand partnership Studio 55

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE