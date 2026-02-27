5 unveils Stonehenge: Secrets of the New Stone

NEWS BRIEF: Paramount-owned broadcaster 5 in the UK has commissioned a one-off doc about Stonehenge from All3Media’s Lion Television.

Fronted by actor Jason Watkins and historian Tracy Borman, Stonehenge: Secrets of the New Stone (1×60’) investigates the altar stone – a six-tonne slab at the heart of Stonehenge – the only stone whose origins are still unknown. The doc airs on 5 next week and will be available internationally under the title Stonehenge: The Final Mystery Revealed. All3Media International is distributing.