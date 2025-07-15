Disney Entertainment’s Eric Schrier to share vision and strategy for global originals in Content London keynote

Eric Schrier, president of Disney Television Studios & global original television strategy at Disney Entertainment, has joined the Content London keynote line-up to discuss his strategic and creative vision for global originals and international local content, providing exclusive insight into one of the world’s most dynamic slates.

Content London takes place from December 1-4.

Eric Schrier

President, Disney Television Studios & global original television strategy

Disney Entertainment

Schrier oversees global original television strategy across Disney Entertainment, working closely with US and international leaders on the creative output of over 4,500 hours of programming annually, across more than 300 titles. In this role, Schrier is responsible for centralised teams managing business affairs, production, strategy and financial management. In addition to overseeing a large slate of drama, comedy and limited series from 20th Television and a deep roster of adult animation from 20th Television Animation, his oversight of global originals includes over 100 series across 25 countries, all in local languages. He is responsible for Disney+ local original television content produced around the globe.

Specifically in Europe in the last year, Schrier’s team launched four of the top five EMEA originals for Disney+: Rivals, Bref 2, Invisible and This is Not Hollywood, as well as The Stolen Girl, Disney+’s top UK original globally. Under Schrier’s guidance, Disney Television Studios has produced acclaimed and award-winning series including Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary and Percy Jackson & the Olympians, as well as recent breakout hits Paradise and High Potential, which is based on the French format.

This year’s Content London will see several thought leadership keynote sessions with top content industry executives sharing their future thinking towards a New Content Economy.

Also speaking at Content London 2025: