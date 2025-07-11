YouTube to crack down on surge in low-quality AI-generated content

YouTube is set to crack down on the surge in AI-generated content on the platform by demonetising what it calls “inauthentic” videos.

The Google-owned video giant will update its YouTube Partner Program (YPP) monetisation policies on July 15 to better identify “mass-produced and repetitious content.”

YouTube said the update was necessary to better reflect what “inauthentic” content looks today. It did not specifically address the increasing use of tools for creating AI-generated video content.

It comes after the Garbage Day newsletter reported in May that four of the top 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers featured AI-generated material in every video, while fake, AI-generated videos about news events have attracted millions of views.

At Content London last year, media analyst Adam Cunningham predicted a sharp increase in the amount of “AI slop” on online platforms in 2025, leading to a growing audience desire for authentic content.

Full details of YouTube’s approach to tackling the problem have not yet been announced, but a page on YouTube’s Help page announced the changes and said the platform has always required creators to upload original and authentic content.