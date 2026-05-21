ABC Australia, UKTV and Virgin Media Television to reveal future commissioning strategies at Content London

ABC Australia’s Jennifer Collins, UKTV’s Hilary Rosen and Virgin Media Television’s Anthony Nilan are the latest key decision-makers to join the Content Strategies track at Content London to shine a light on real opportunity.

Content London takes place from November 30 to December 3. To find out more about the event and register at the MAY EARLYBIRD DISCOUNT RATE of £799, saving £600, CLICK HERE.

The senior cross-genre directors will offer distinct perspectives on their acquisition priorities, commissioning strategies and the key content trends influencing their markets.

Collins, Rosen and Nilan will discuss how they balance commercial objectives with audience demand, while highlighting effective ways to build and sustain successful content partnerships.

The event will equip delegates with practical insights and strategies for succeeding in the New Content Economy, with a focus on opportunities in scripted and unscripted programming, international coproductions, global financing models and how to adopt a digital-first mindset.

Speaking at Content London:

Jennifer Collins

Director of screen

ABC

Collins is one of Australia’s leading media executives, with a career spanning 30 years. At the ABC, she leads content commissioning, overseeing development and commissioning across all screen genres – documentary and specialist, scripted drama and comedy, children’s and family, entertainment, arts, events and Indigenous.

Hilary Rosen

Director of commissioning

UKTV

Rosen leads a team responsible for a growing slate of original scripted and unscripted programming. Her recent commissions include new drama series Bergerac, Bookish and The Marlow Murder Club, alongside unscripted titles such as Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake, Will & Ralf Should Know Better and Guy Martin: Proper Jobs. She was also the original commissioner of Dave’s Bafta-winning comedy format Taskmaster.

Anthony Nilan

Director of programming

Virgin Media Television

Nilan oversees Virgin Media Television (VMTV)’s output with a remit that covers commissioning, acquisitions and scheduling for five linear channels and the Virgin Media Play VoD service. Having previously held roles such as head of content strategy and entertainment commissioner, Nilan developed a commissioning strategy that introduced innovative and impactful formats that drove growth for the network. Prior to joining VMTV in 2014, he worked in the independent sector for a nearly a decade.

Further speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Also speaking at Content London: