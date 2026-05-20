Sony Pictures Television to launch its first microdrama in Latin America

LA SCREENINGS: Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is set to launch its first microdrama in Latin America, the company announced at its presentation for buyers from the region at the LA Screenings yesterday.

Coproduced by SPT and VIP 2000, Spanish-language supernatural horror series No es un Mito: La Llorona will consist of 60 episodes of approximately one-minute in length in a vertical format. The microdrama reimagines the legendary Latin American myth of La Llorona, otherwise known as the Weeping Woman.

After surviving a terrifying supernatural attack, a man discovers he is descended from the same man who destroyed La Llorona’s life generations ago. Haunted by the spirit and marked by her curse, he joins forces with a fearless paranormal investigator to uncover the truth before he becomes the next victim.

No es un Mito: La Llorona is intended to be the first project under the No es un Mito (It’s Not a Myth) banner, part of SPT Latin America’s broader strategy to explore new formats, including premium microdramas, through culturally resonant stories inspired by Latin America’s most iconic urban legends.

Roxana Rotundo, CEO of VIP 2000 TV, said: “The fast-growing microdrama market is an opportunity to develop distinctive niche storytelling with strong global identity.

“Latin American horror urban legends represent a rich universe of stories that already fascinate audiences around the world. La Llorona is one of the most iconic to transcend generations and borders, and through premium production value, this adaptation is designed to connect with audiences in a bold new way.”

Selina Nederhand, senior VP and co-head of networks at SPT, added: “This project reflects our commitment to developing compelling local stories designed for today’s digital-first audiences to reach viewers where they are.”