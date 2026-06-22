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Webtoon Productions, OuiDo! bring Lumine to screen

Bryan Q Miller is taking charge of Lumine 

NEWS BRIEF: Webtoon Productions (formerly Wattpad Webtoon Studios) and Paris-based animation studio OuiDo! Productions are developing animated show Lumine, based on the hit Webtoon series of the same name by Emma Kroggell.

Announced at this week’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the show is set in a world where weredogs, witches and humans live side by side. Screenwriter Bryan Q Miller (Smallville) serves as showrunner and co-writer. Webstoon Productions president David Madden and head of global animation Sydney Bright executive produce alongside OuiDo!’s Sandrine Nguyen and Boris Hertzog.

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C21 reporter 22-06-2026 ©C21Media
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