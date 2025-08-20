Webtoon Entertainment brings webcomics to life with shortform video episodes

LA-based Webtoon Entertainment has launched a feature that allows users to watch shortform videos based on the company’s popular webcomics.

The mobile webcomic platform, part of South Korean online company Naver, this week launched 14 English-language Webtoon originals, each 20×5′, that are available to watch for free.

New video episodes will continue to roll out through the rest of 2025, with additional episodes from the 14 launch titles, which include Angel of Death, Do You Like Tomboys?, Down to Earth, Jackson’s Diary, Love 4 a Walk and Morgana & Oz.

The other titles getting the video treatment are Osora, Red Spine, Shirai, Star Catcher, Suitor Armor, The D!ckheads, The Mafia Nanny and Vampire Family.

The company will also launch video episodes for other titles in its catalogue as it seeks to capitalise on demand for shortform video among its young userbase on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Webtoon, which claims to have approximately 155 million active monthly users, said the shorts feature real voice actors and give users the choice between reading or watching some of the favourite stories.

Jessica Ramsden, creator of Star Catcher, said the Webtoons team involved her in the process of turning her webcomic into video and she was able to choose the voice actors on the video.

The move comes after Webtoon Entertainment adaptations have been made available on streamers such as Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video and Crunchyroll, while its content partners include Discord, Hybe and DC Comics.

Yongsoo Kim, chief strategy officer and head of global at Webtoon, said: “We know there’s a massive appetite for shortform video among Gen Z. With video episodes we’re making webcomics watchable, expanding how fans can enjoy Webtoon series with a feature that can deepen engagement, help creators reach more users, and deliver a new medium for amazing stories.”