WBD Nordics, Sky Italia, Prime Video among latest buyers of BBC Studios content

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) in the Nordics, Sky in Italy and Amazon’s Prime Video in North America are among the latest broadcasters and platforms to acquire from BBC Studios.

WBD Nordics has acquired a selection of drama series including Silent Witness and the original series of Inspector Lynley, while Prime Video has picked up kids’ series Funny Talking Animals (S1), Hey Duggee (S1–2), Sarah & Duck (S1), Deadly 60 (S1), Dinopaws (S1), Go Jetters (S1-2), Kit & Pup (S1), Roots & Fruits (S1-2) and Yakka Dee (S1-7).

Sky Italia has acquired a package of unscripted shows, including Big Cats 24/7 (S1-2), Attenborough & the Jurassic Sea Monster, Changing Planet (S1-2), Wilderness with Simon Reeve, Scandinavia with Simon Reeve and Simon Schama: Road to Auschwitz.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Filmin has picked up thriller The North Water, film series Small Axe and documentary Inside No.9: The Party’s Over, while Croatia’s HRT has acquired crime dramas Unforgotten, Silent Witness, Chelsea Detective and Sister Boniface, unscripted series Fake or Fortune? and Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle, and kids’ hit Bluey.

Finally, the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation has acquired scripted series The Jetty, kids’ show Horrible Science and gameshows The Weakest Link and Bridge of Lies for its free-to-air channels SBC1 and SBC2.