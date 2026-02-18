Please wait...
Please wait...

WBD Nordics, Sky Italia, Prime Video among latest buyers of BBC Studios content

Jenna Colema stars in The Jetty

Firebird Pictures

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) in the Nordics, Sky in Italy and Amazon’s Prime Video in North America are among the latest broadcasters and platforms to acquire from BBC Studios.

WBD Nordics has acquired a selection of drama series including Silent Witness and the original series of Inspector Lynley, while Prime Video has picked up kids’ series Funny Talking Animals (S1), Hey Duggee (S1–2), Sarah & Duck (S1), Deadly 60 (S1), Dinopaws (S1), Go Jetters (S1-2), Kit & Pup (S1), Roots & Fruits (S1-2) and Yakka Dee (S1-7).

Sky Italia has acquired a package of unscripted shows, including Big Cats 24/7 (S1-2), Attenborough & the Jurassic Sea Monster, Changing Planet (S1-2), Wilderness with Simon Reeve, Scandinavia with Simon Reeve and Simon Schama: Road to Auschwitz.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Filmin has picked up thriller The North Water, film series Small Axe and documentary Inside No.9: The Party’s Over, while Croatia’s HRT has acquired crime dramas Unforgotten, Silent Witness, Chelsea Detective and Sister Boniface, unscripted series Fake or Fortune? and Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle, and kids’ hit Bluey.

Finally, the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation has acquired scripted series The Jetty, kids’ show Horrible Science and gameshows The Weakest Link and Bridge of Lies for its free-to-air channels SBC1 and SBC2.

Karolina Kaminska 18-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

UK industry 'on brink of collapse' as 74% of workers consider leaving – Film & TV Charity
Apple TV spy thriller Tehran's creator and producer Dana Eden dies aged 52
WBD 'considering reopening' acquisition talks with Paramount – Bloomberg
Disney+ debuts Locker Diaries as it forges ahead with vertical microdrama strategy
Flying Bark ups Alexia Gates-Foale to exec director of content, expands team

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE