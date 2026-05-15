WBD channel TLC falls for relationship series Little Singles from Shed Media

Pay channel TLC is gearing up to launch a new US relationship series following a tight-knit group of people with dwarfism as they date, connect and build a community.

Little Singles will follow the group as they reunite in Palm Springs after first meeting at a Little People of America convention.

With a mix of personalities, relationship histories and different types of dwarfism, the group embarks on a shared getaway where they can live freely, without judgment, and where friendships deepen and sparks fly, TLC said.

The series, produced by Shed Media, premieres on June 15 on Warner Bros Discovery-owned TLC. New episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max the day after airing.

“At TLC, we’re always looking for real stories with real heart, and this circle of friends delivers,” said Alon Orstein, head of content at TLC. “Little Singles follows a group with history and incredible chemistry, and the result is a series that feels fresh, fun and deeply relatable.”