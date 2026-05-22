US streamer Peacock picks up ReelShort package to get into microdrama game

NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock has acquired a “spicy” package of microdramas from vertical entertainment app ReelShort, including titles such as Straight A Pregnancy and Fated to My Forbidden Alpha.

The streamer said it had picked up the titles for its mobile app in response to the “skyrocketing” popularity of microdramas in the US, where they are attracting millions of viewers on smartphones.

Produced by ReelShort and featuring fast-paced stories told in one- to two-minute episodes, the titles span melodrama, romance, fantasy and young adult and include Do Not Disturb: Lady Boss in Disguise, Call Boy I Met in Paris, Duke with Benefits, 30 Days Till I Marry My Husbands Nemesis and Baby Just Say Yes.

Other shows included in the deal are Wings of Fire: The Dragon Slayer Is My Ex-Lover, Love Me Bite Me and Undercover Prison King.

Earlier this week, NBCUniversal-owned Bravo revealed its first two original unscripted microdramas, Campus Confidential: Miami and Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy, which will be available to stream on Peacock.

Aaron Markowitz, VP of programming at Peacock, said he has been “fascinated” by the format as it has emerged out of China in recent years.

“One of the things I love most about working in media right now is how quickly audience behaviour continues to evolve. People still love premium longform television, but they’re also embracing new formats built for entirely different viewing moments and habits. Microdramas are a great example of that shift,” Markowitz wrote on LinkedIn.

Peacock said in a press release: “If you love melodramatic and steamy storylines, pearl-clutching moments, and just can’t get enough cliffhangers, microdramas were made for you.

“Waiting for your train to arrive? Just pop on the latest episode of your favourite microdrama to pass the time. Only have a few minutes to decompress before making dinner? All you need is your phone to relax with a few mini episodes. Mircrodramas typically consist of anywhere between 50 to over 100 episodes, telling a full-length story in easy-to-consume segments.”