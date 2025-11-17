US faith-based crowdfunding platform Angel buys up three of its series

Angel, the US-based crowdfunding platform for faith-based content, has acquired ownership of three of its best performing series, spanning the family, thriller and fantasy genres.

Utah-based Angel has acquired family-focused animated series Tuttle Twins, post-apocalyptic thriller Homestead and animated fantasy series The Wingfeather Saga.

The three series have driven more than four million hours of viewing on its platform, according to Angel, which said the transactions were funded through a combination of cash and stock for a total aggregate purchase consideration of about US$89m.

The company claims to have 1.6 million grassroots members who have crowdfunded the programming and films available on the platform, including Sound of Freedom and King of Kings. It claims to have released more than 40 films and 20 series.

Angel went public on the New York Stock Exchange in September and recently, alongside 2521 Entertainment, acquired the David franchise and intellectual property from Slingshot USA.

David is an animated film and television series based on the biblical story and will be released in theatres on December 19.

Tuttle Twins, which is the most-watched television series on the Angel platform, is now its fourth season.

Homestead stars Neal McDonough and is set in a fractured America struggling to survive after a nuclear blast, while The Wingfeather Saga is based on Andrew Peterson’s bestselling books.

“These acquisitions represent strategic investments in Angel’s long-term growth,” said Neal Harmon, co-founder and CEO of Angel, who set up the company alongside his brother Jeffrey. Both are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or Mormon Church.

“Each franchise reflects the values that unite the Angel Guild and ranks among the most watched on our platform. By fully integrating them into Angel, we strengthen our competitive position and advance our mission to deliver values-driven storytelling at scale,” he added.