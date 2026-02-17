UK industry ‘on brink of collapse’ as 74% of workers consider leaving – Film & TV Charity

The UK’s film and TV industry is on the brink of collapse if urgent action is not taken to alleviate the financial pressure its workers are under, according to The Film & TV Charity.

The charity made the rallying cry on the release of its second Money Matters report, which examines the financial resilience of industry workers.

Drawing on more than 2,000 responses, the report reveals a workforce under severe and escalating pressure, with almost three-quarters considering leaving the industry.

Challenges in a contracted TV market are not easing but accelerating, pushing workers out of the sectors, with freelancers feeling the impact most acutely, the charity said.

The news comes after the Film & TV Charity highlighted “extreme levels of financial vulnerability” among industry workers in 2024.

Key findings in the latest report include 22% of respondents experiencing “sustained worklessness,” working fewer than three months in the last year, with an average gap of seven months between jobs.

Forty-six percent of freelancers are finding it difficult to manage financially versus 27% of permanent staff, with 74% of respondents considering leaving the industry due to financial worries.

Forty-three percent have already taken firm steps to leave, marking an increase from 32% in 2023, when the UK industry contraction began to bite.

In addition, 56% are not saving into a pension, rising to 63% among freelancers, with savings becoming depleted and long-term planning becoming increasingly out of reach for the many in the industry, the report finds. Thirty-six percent of respondents had less than £1,000 (US$1,359) in savings.

The situation is so bad that even a sudden increase in available work would not resolve the financial crisis facing industry workers, the charity added.

For many, particularly freelancers, the absence of savings, security and long-term financial planning means instability has become entrenched, further threatening the sustainability of careers across the sector.

This, the report said, points to a structural challenge that cannot be solved by short-term recovery alone and underscores the need for systemic, industry-wide intervention.

While the Money Matters report shows that many of these challenges are deeply entrenched, it does also point to signs of industry-level action already taking place.

Creative UK has called for the development of freelancer-specific hybrid pension products, potentially including automatic enrolment for those registering as self-employed with HM Revenue and Customs, alongside flexible contributions and built in tax relief.

Meanwhile, initiatives from Work Wise for Screen, Action for Freelancers, and ITV’s Green Room signal growing momentum to address the structural issues facing the industry’s workforce.

The charity said it also “waits with interest” on the appointment of the highly anticipated ‘freelance champion’ announced by the UK government.

Marcus Ryder, CEO of The Film & TV Charity, said: “Our latest Money Matters report shows that if the industry continues on its current path and doesn’t address the financial pressures faced by too many of its workers, we risk losing not just individuals but the collective expertise and creative excellence that power the UK’s screen industries. These sectors drive growth, innovation and cultural influence, yet the talent behind them is being choked off by financial insecurity.

“This report makes one thing clear: without meaningful, coordinated action, the film and TV industry faces a serious risk as more workers are forced to leave. We must commit to building a sustainable sector where people can build stable careers, weather gaps between jobs and save for the future.

“By working together – across policy, education, and employment practices – we can create an industry where talent is supported, valued and able to thrive.”