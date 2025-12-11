ITV launches Green Room pilot to support freelancers between roles

ITV has partnered with The Film & TV Charity (FTVC) to launch The ITV Green Room, a new pilot programme designed to support freelancers as they look for their next role.

The initiative was born out of ITV’s Mental Health Advisory Group, consisting of senior leaders across ITV and mental health experts.

It comes in response to the FTVC’s Looking Glass report, which highlighted the continued deterioration in the mental health of UK freelancers who are leaving the industry in their droves.

The initial pilot of The ITV Green Room aims to offer connection and purpose for freelancers between roles and will bring freelancers together to create a peer network.

Successful applicants will gain access to ITV colleagues who will support them as industry mentors for the duration of the pilot.

They will attend events, training and workshops, covering topics from AI to CV clinics, as well as having access to work in the ITV offices one day a week. The pilot will also help shape and inform future initiatives to support freelancers.

Sonny Hanley, director of ITV Academy said the initiative is designed to bridge the “challenging and isolating gaps” between roles, serving as a crucial investment in the well-being and long-term sustainability of the UK’s production workforce.

The ITV Green Room is looking for 20 experienced freelancers to take part in the first pilot. Applications for the pilot open today (December 11) via this link and the programme runs from January until April, with a view to expanding the scheme to the regions over the coming year.

Over the pilot period, participants will receive: workspace access one day a week at the ITV London White City office; ‘lunch and learn’ sessions covering topics such as resilience and understanding your strengths; and three dedicated coaching sessions with an ITV mentor to support career progression and contacts.

There will also be three in-person workshops delivered in conjunction with ITV Academy, including an industry futures insight day and networking with ITV Studios label representatives, ITV Studios talent managers and commissioners.

Marcus Ryder, CEO, The Film & TV Charity, said: “ITV’s Green Room is a bold response to the Film & TV Charity’s work and research, recognising freelancers’ realities and offering genuine solutions, continuity and community. We warmly welcome this initiative and are proud to support it.”

Sarah Hunt, head of strategy and communications, social purpose at ITV, said: “ITV’s Mental Health Advisory Group is committed to addressing the challenges we face in the industry that impact people’s mental health.

“Through this pilot, we hope to show how bringing people together and providing a space to work, access to decision-makers and insight into the industry will help to boost people’s skills, confidence and networks – something that could be replicated across the industry.”

Nahrein Kemp, diversity, equity, inclusion and talent lead at ITV, added: “Reading the Film & TV Charity’s Looking Glass report showed that there is more we must do to support our freelancers. This is why we have launched The ITV Green Room – a chance for us to support freelancers in a bespoke and positive way.”