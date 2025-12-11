True Crime preps Britain’s Almost Perfect Murders, Fatal Fraud for early 2026

True Crime, the UK joint-venture channel between AMC Networks International UK and Paramount, is gearing up to launch a slate of original programming in early 2026.

Launching between January and March next year will be new episodes of Fatal Fall: Murder or Accident?, as well as season two of Secrets of a Murder Detective and season three of Murder UK.

Britain’s Almost Perfect Murders and Fatal Fraud, meanwhile, will debut in March. All series will air on True Crime and will also be available on demand via the Watch Free UK app following linear broadcast, as well as on streaming platform partners.

“Our Q1 2026 slate strengthens True Crime’s commitment to expert-led, in-depth investigations,” said Sam Rowden, VP, content group, AMC Networks International UK. “With returning favourites alongside bold new originals such as Britain’s Almost Perfect Murders and Fatal Fraud, this season delivers forensic insight, authoritative voices and the detailed analysis our viewers expect.”

Secrets of a Murder Detective is produced by Phoenix Television and presented by Steve Keogh, while Fatal Fall: Murder or Accident? is made by Coming Up Roses, with coproduction and distribution via Radial Entertainment/FilmRise and All3Media International.

Murder UK is produced by First Look TV and presented by Professor David Wilson, while Britain’s Almost Perfect Murders is made by Monster Films and resented by Tim Tate and Sam Robins.

Fatal Fraud is produced by Hello Mary and exposes cases where financial deception escalated into deadly violence.