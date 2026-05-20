Tom Brady launches trading card trivia format on YouTube and social media

NFL star Tom Brady’s production company Shadow Lion is today launching a celebrity interview format on YouTube that will also be edited for Instagram and TikTok.

Chasers sees celebrities try to identify four cards through four questions, then go down the rabbit hole of how they are all connected.

Aiming to be a “viral-friendly format,” it will be hosted by Kevin Bonner and drop biweekly on YouTube, with 90-second episodes following on Instagram and TikTok. Brady appears as the first contestant in the premiere episode.

Bonner, the voice behind YouTube series Brady’s Last Week with Tom, is an executive producer alongside Brady, Gilad Haas and Philip Byron. The director is Ethan Byrne.

Shadow Lion was formed in 2017 by Brady, his manager Ben Rawitz, Jeff Fine, Haas and Bonner and started out as a creative agency with a focus on social media.

In late 2025, the company hired former The SpringHill Company executive Byron to oversee its expansion into films, scripted, documentaries, unscripted, digital and live programming.

Brady said: “I’ve spent my whole life collecting, and now I’m in the business with my company CardVault by Tom Brady growing so fast. My team at Shadow Lion launching Chasers is the perfect way to keep the momentum rolling. The hobby has so much to offer, and this show meets people where they are.”

The company is currently in production on more than a dozen projects including shortform, longform, vodcasts and advertising campaigns. The company is also developing unscripted projects with Amazon and Peacock.