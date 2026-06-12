Acclaimed Content, Strong Watch to develop formats for BBC YouTube channel

UK public broadcaster the BBC has commissioned Birmingham-based prodco Acclaimed Content and Hat Trick-backed Strong Watch Studios to develop formats for its fledgling YouTube channel Perspectives (working title) and BBC iPlayer.

Perspectives forms part of the BBC’s YouTube strategy, announced earlier this year, to roll out new targeted channels. These include youth documentary channel Deepwatch and seven new children’s offerings.

Perspectives will feature content aimed at 16- to 24-year-olds who are seeking open, honest and informed discussion online.

They will work with the BBC to make content that connects with the audience and “aligns with the corporation’s editorial standards of fairness, accuracy and impartiality.”

Mariel Capisciolto, the BBC’s head of digital development, said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Acclaimed and Strong Watch Studios – who will be laser focused on creating fresh, entertaining formats that will encourage thought-provoking debate and meaningful conversation around the biggest topics affecting young lives today.”

Fiona Campbell, director of factual at the BBC, said: “In a world of polarising online content, this channel aims to bring the BBC’s values of impartiality and fairness to young YouTube audiences looking for insightful discussion online.

“Our mission is to bring people together, deepen their relationship with the BBC and to help build a community of discussion for the next generation.”

It follows yesterday’s news that the BBC’s Welsh operation, BBC Cymru Wales, is launching a development initiative for digital-first factual entertainment.