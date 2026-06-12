NPO strikes first collaboration with Disney+ on reality competition series Wolven

Disney+ and NPO in the Netherlands are collaborating on a local adaptation of strategy-driven reality series Wolven (Werewolves), marking a new way of working for the public broadcaster.

The partnership will see Wolven: het spel van list en bedrog air from August 29 on BNNVARA on NPO 1 and stream simultaneously on NPO Start and Disney+, with episodes launching weekly.

Wolven is produced by Banijay Benelux label SimpelZodiak and the show is presented by Pieter Derks and Soundos El Ahmadi. Previously, three seasons were aired in France, followed by Germany. The Netherlands is the latest market to adapt the series.

The format sees a group of strangers compete for a cash prize, but hidden among them are the ‘wolven.’ This secret group’s objective is to covertly eliminate the other players one by one, while the others must use strategy, bluffing and group deduction to unmask the wolves before it’s too late.

The Dutch version will be produced in a purpose-built forest village production hub in France.

The format was created by Fary and Panayotis Pascot, owned by Jaad Productions and Presque Prod and originally commissioned and broadcast by Canal+ in France.

The property is represented worldwide by StudioCanal and Dreamspark and forms part of Banijay Entertainment’s third-party portfolio, with the group leading adaptations across its international footprint.

The collaboration is part of The Walt Disney Company’s broader European strategy through which Disney+ is strengthening ties with free-to-air broadcasters across Europe.

These include Atresmedia and RTVE in Spain, ITVX in the UK, Rai in Italy, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and SIC in Portugal.

Meanwhile, C21’s Spanish-language sister publication Cvientiuno reported yesterday that Disney+ will join Telefe to screen the Argentine version of musical talent show Popstars, which will return this year with a new edition.

Lucien Brouwer, a member of the executive board at NPO, said: “With this collaboration, we are taking an important step in how we, as a public broadcaster, aim to work with commercial organisations.

“Disney is a household name, with stories that we have all grown up with. For that reason, we strongly believe in working together to reach even more people in the Netherlands with our content. This is, and will remain, a core mission.

“Wolven brings generations together and allows audiences to enjoy gameplay, suspense, and unexpected twists collectively. That sense of connection, bringing young and old together around one show, fits perfectly with the unifying role of public broadcasting.”

Karl Holmes, general manager at Disney+ EMEA, added: “Wolven promises to be a great show, with lots of intrigue that keeps you guessing. It’s the kind of show you want to watch together, and we’re delighted to be bringing it to Disney+ audiences in the Netherlands. Together with NPO, we can help great local shows find new and younger audiences, while giving our customers more local stories to enjoy.”

The move comes after Holmes recently told the Enders conference: “We want Disney+ to be the best partner for the wider industry. That means using our exceptional reach and brand strength with younger audiences to deliver real value to the organisations we work with.

“What we offer free-to-air broadcast partners is the opportunity to extend the reach of their content. They get to bring their stories to our young audience, while Disney+ customers get to discover some of the biggest local stories.

“Each deal is different: We’re flexible and we work with broadcasters in ways that deliver for both sides. But one thing never changes: we make sure our broadcast partners get strong brand attribution.”

In related news, Disney-owned National Geographic has greenlit Tucci in Great Britain, a five-part series fronted by Stanley Tucci in which the actor embarks on a culinary adventure of the country.

The series is produced by Tucci and Lottie Birmingham’s Salt Productions and OBB Media and will be available on Disney+ and National Geographic. It builds on Nat Geo’s growing partnership with Tucci following Tucci in Italy.

Tom McDonald, executive VP of National Geographic Content, said: “Stanley Tucci is one of a kind – smart, funny, authentic, passionate about food and culture and deeply interested in the stories of the people who make the very best food.

“That’s why I’m so excited that his next journey will be around Great Britain, the place he has called home for over a decade. The stories that Stanley and his team have unearthed will be sure to delight and surprise – a reminder of just how varied and delicious food in the UK truly is.”

Tucci and Birmingham are executive producers and Ben Jessop is co-executive producer for Salt Productions. Michael D Ratner, Scott Ratner and Elias Tanner are executive producers for OBB Media.