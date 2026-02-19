South Pacific Pictures, CJZ option ANZ book rights for crime and children’s series

New Zealand’s South Pacific Pictures has optioned best-selling Kiwi book series The Bookshop Detectives from local authors Gareth and Louise Ward.

The mystery novels feature a curious duo of New Zealand booksellers who become embroiled in cold cases. The authors are former police officers who now run a bookstore in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Australian production company CJZ has optioned the screen rights to children’s book series Friday Barnes, from Australia-based children’s author and podcaster R.A Spratt. The books centre on an 11-year-old detective heroine.

CJZ’s head of drama Claire Tonkin said: “There’s something so magical about Friday Barnes, she’s curious and courageous, a fantastic friend, a hilarious observer of life and, of course, a brilliant investigator. Part Nancy Drew, part Sherlock Holmes and always unapologetically herself.”

The Bookshop Detectives and Friday Barnes are both published by Penguin Random House ANZ, whose strategic IP and media development lead Liz Burnett said: “We’re confident our roster of incredible authors, formidable catalogue and strong connections with producers, screenwriters and commissioners will result in the next on-screen hit.”