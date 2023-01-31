SkyShowtime to launch in Central and Eastern Europe in February

European streamer SkyShowtime, a joint venture between Comcast and Paramount Global, is set to launch in Central and Eastern Europe on February 14.

The platform will be available in Albania, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, taking the number of live markets for the streaming service to 20.

SkyShowtime’s catalogue will include exclusive premieres of first-run theatrical films from Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures, new and exclusive scripted series, kids and family content and a selection of library titles and box sets from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock.

The streamer will also feature local original programming, documentaries and specials from its markets. The company recently announced a deal acquiring 21 original series from HBO Max in Europe, including new series that will premiere this year as SkyShowtime Originals.

From launch, viewers will have access to films including Downton Abbey: A New Era, Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick.

Series available from launch include Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, American Gigolo, Halo, Law & Order season 21, Mayor of Kingstown seasons one and two, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The First Lady and The Midwich Cuckoos.

Customers will also be able to watch two of the first SkyShowtime Originals hitting the service in 2023 – Czech production The Winner and Polish series Warszawianka.

Other local productions include HBO Max drama The Informant (Hungary), Czech It Out (Czechia), Hackerville (Romania), One True Singer (Romania), Ruxx (Romania), Tuff Money (Romania), The Sleepers (Czechia) and Success (Croatia).

The launch in Central and Eastern Europe follows SkyShowtime’s arrival into Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden last September, the Netherlands and Portugal in October, and Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia in December.