Screen Australia appoints Rachel Perkins as inaugural director of First Nations strategy

Screen Australia has appointed filmmaker, policy advocate and Blackfella Films founder Rachel Perkins to the inaugural role of director of First Nations strategy.

In the newly created position, Perkins will drive the strategic direction for Screen Australia’s First Nations department and the broader media sector through shaping recommendations for future policy, investment priorities and driving engagement with government, culture and screen industry stakeholders.

Starting in the new role on March 2, Perkins reports directly to Screen Australia chief Deirdre Brennan and will work closely with recently appointed head of First Nations content, Gillian Moody-Ardler.

Brennan said: “We created this new role because First Nations stories and contribution to our industry are more important than ever. Rachel’s deep experience across content, education, culture, advocacy and complex organisations makes her uniquely positioned to shape an exciting future for Screen Australia.”

Perkins has a 30-year career across production, agency and policy advocacy leadership. Co- founding Australian Indigenous production company Blackfella Films in 1992, she had also worked at the Australian Film Commission (now Screen Australia), broadcasters NITV, SBS the ABC and the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies.

In 2024, Perkins was appointed the first Indigenous female chair of AFTRS.

Her film and TV projects include Mystery Road, Total Control, The Australian Wars, Redfern Now, Bran Nue Dae, Radiance, Mabo and First Australians.

“Screen Australia has such an important role in our nation’s cultural ecosystem, so I’m proud to play my part in ensuring all Australians continue to see themselves represented on screen. I’m passionate about the opportunity to provide the strategic support for First Nations creators and businesses to be empowered, own their stories and thrive,” Perkins said.