Samsung TV Plus to launch MotoAmerica FAST channel via V10 Entertainment pact

Samsung TV Plus has secured the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) rights to motorbike racing series MotoAmerica through a deal with LA-based V10 Entertainment.

The new FAST channel, MotoAmericaTV, will launch in the spring following the 84th edition of the Daytona 200 race on March 6.

The 24/7 channel will feature coverage of the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with more than 200 hours of content, in addition to live event streams, full race replays and some practice and qualifying sessions. It will also include behind-the-scenes content and archive videos.

According to Samsung TV Plus, it recently surpassed 100 million active monthly users. Its FAST channel offerings include Letterman TV, Conan O’Brien TV, The Ringer from Spotify, BillboardTV, Mark Rober TV and Dhar Mann TV.