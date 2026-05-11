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Rakuten TV, NBCUniversal Global TV go FAST in Europe

Xena: Warrior Princess

NEWS BRIEF: Rakuten TV has launched a flurry of free, ad-supported streaming TV channels in partnership with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution in the UK, Nordics, Netherlands and Germany.

The channels focus on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (UK, Nordics and Netherlands), Xena: Warrior Princess (UK, Nordics), The Bionic Woman (UK, Nordics, Netherlands, Germany), The Real Housewives (UK, Germany), Quantum Leap (Germany) and Will & Grace (Germany).

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C21 reporter 11-05-2026 ©C21Media
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