Rakuten TV, NBCUniversal Global TV go FAST in Europe

NEWS BRIEF: Rakuten TV has launched a flurry of free, ad-supported streaming TV channels in partnership with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution in the UK, Nordics, Netherlands and Germany.

The channels focus on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (UK, Nordics and Netherlands), Xena: Warrior Princess (UK, Nordics), The Bionic Woman (UK, Nordics, Netherlands, Germany), The Real Housewives (UK, Germany), Quantum Leap (Germany) and Will & Grace (Germany).