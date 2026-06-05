BBC Studios’ Karl Warner relocating to LA to take up new online creator role

Karl Warner, exec VP of UK entertainment and digital development at BBC Studios, has been given a new role that will see him relocate to LA and focus on the fast-expanding creator economy.

Warner, who joined the commercial arm of the BBC in late 2024, has been named exec VP, global creator partnerships and creative development.

Reporting to Zai Bennett, CEO and chief creative officer for global content at BBC Studios, Warner’s newly created global creator-focused role will see him identify, partner with and scale the “next generation of creator-led IP for global television formats,” the company said.

He will focus on identifying creator-led IP with the potential to scale into BBC Studios’ international production pipeline, acting as a bridge between its UK and global production labels across entertainment and specialist factual, including natural history and science.

Working with creators ready to move beyond digital platforms, the former head of youth and digital at Channel 4 will develop co-created IP and adapt formats for global, multi-platform audiences, BBC Studios said.

The new role will see Warner work with Helen O’Donnell, founder and director of development at BBC Studios Digital Brands’ commercial business TalentWorks, which has been working with online creators since 2018.

In parallel, Suzy Lamb, managing director of BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, will take on responsibility for development alongside her existing production remit, overseeing the unit’s business end to end.

Lamb currently oversees an entertainment business producing over 1,000 hours of programming each year, including Strictly Come Dancing, The One Show, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake, Dragons’ Den and The Weakest Link, with bases across the UK including Glasgow and Salford.

As part of her expanded responsibilities, she will drive BBC Studios Entertainment Productions’ development strategy via its label structure, taking line management responsibilities for Run Run Run (headed by Pete Tierney), Absolute Notions (Fernando De Jesus) and Studios Central (Mel Bezalel). She will continue to report to Bennett and operate as part of the wider unscripted portfolio led by Kate Ward.

Bennett said: “Together, Suzy and Karl will help drive our creative ambitions and open new opportunities across markets and platforms. Karl’s new role is an important step in how we evolve our creative organisation and engage more deeply with the creator economy.

“He brings a genuine ability to connect talent, ideas and production at scale. Suzy is one of the most accomplished and respected creative leaders in the industry, and this expanded remit ensures we are well placed to create the next generation of hit formats.”