Ex-Sky Kids exec Lisa Mackintosh takes business development role at WildBrain

Former Sky Kids commissioning editor Lisa Mackintosh has joined children’s and family content company WildBrain in the newly created role of business development director.

Mackintosh worked at Sky Kids for six years, joining as an acquisitions executive in 2019 before becoming commissioning editor in 2024.

She left the UK pay TV broadcaster last September, two months after the company announced it would stop commissioning children’s programmes in favour of focusing on third-party acquisitions.

Mackintosh’s appointment comes after WildBrain, whose IP includes Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake, recently reorganised the business into three core pillars.

In her new role, Mackintosh will identify and develop new global partnerships and business opportunities across content creation, distribution and licensing.

Prior to Sky Kids, Mackintosh spent two years at A+E Networks UK in the acquisitions team, before which she worked for over three years in distribution at Paramount Pictures. Her other previous roles include script reader at Northern Ireland Screen.

“Our industry is evolving and it’s an immensely exciting time to join a company that is primed for the future and championing creative-led innovation in the kids and family space,” Mackintosh said in a post online.