Amazon Prime Video scores deal with Man Utd for latest All or Nothing docuseries

Amazon’s streamer Prime Video will follow Manchester United FC during the 2026/27 season for the latest instalment of its All or Nothing access documentary series, with the show set to launch globally next summer.

Filming begins this summer as the club returns to the UEFA Champions League, with cameras given access to the Old Trafford dressing room, United’s Carrington Training Complex and wider club operations throughout the season. The series will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories.

All or Nothing: Manchester United is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with the agreement reportedly one the most valuable access fees ever secured for a football documentary, exceeding £10m (US$13.4m), according to The Telegraph.

Tara Erer, head of UK film and unscripted TV and northern European originals at Prime Video, said: “Manchester United is more than a football club, it is a global phenomenon. All or Nothing: Manchester United was a story we had to tell. From Old Trafford to every corner of the world, there is no club that commands this level of passion, history and obsession. That is exactly the kind of story we want to tell, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to customers everywhere.”

The move continues Prime Video’s expansion of its sports documentary slate. Previous All or Nothing instalments have followed Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as various NFL franchises. The streamer’s broader sports programming includes Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait, Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues, Federer: Twelve Final Days and Kenny Dalglish.

This month, research company Ampere Analysis said the popularity of such sports docs on streaming platforms is declining. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show, Ampere’s senior research director Minal Modha revealed consumption of sports docs was being impacted by oversaturation of the genre, while ESPN executive José Morales has raised concerns about editorial control.